As states reopen, COVID-19 is spreading into even more Trump counties

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, America has begun to open up for some business and limited social interaction, especially in parts of the country that did not bear the initial brunt of the coronavirus. However, the number of counties where COVID-19 cases have reached “high-prevalence” status continues to expand. Our tracking of these newly designated counties shows them to be affecting larger populations in the South and West, residents living outside of dense urban cores and—for the second straight week—places where Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Moreover, high-prevalence counties are continuing to expand in “red states,” enveloping higher shares of their populations.

As with our earlier analysis, we track how high-prevalence counties have expanded on a weekly basis since the end of March, focusing on key geographic and demographic attributes as well as their 2016 voting patterns. The new results extend these findings for a fifth week, through May 3, during which 208 counties reached high COVID-19 prevalence status (at least 100 cases per 100,000 population, using case data reported by The New York Times and 2019 population data reported by the U.S. Census Bureau). Between March 29 and May 3, the percentage of U.S. residents living in high-prevalence counties increased from 8% to 66%, with 18% of that growth attributable to counties added in the most recent two weeks.

County map

Map 1 displays the expansion of high-prevalence counties, from initially a strong concentration in metropolitan New York and the Northeast to a sharp extension in the Midwest and South, along with a dispersion toward suburbs, smaller metropolitan areas, and nonmetropolitan areas. The pronounced spread in the South continued each week, first hitting Louisiana, Georgia, and Mississippi, then extending to almost all parts of the region and embracing all levels of urbanity, from large metropolitan areas to rural areas.

The West’s share of this population rose as well, but not as greatly over the first four weeks of observation. A bump between April 13 and April 19 was attributable to three large California counties—San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Riverside—passing the high-prevalence threshold. However, the week of April 20 to April 26 was characterized by a pronounced increase in prevalence for populations in the Midwest and South, especially in outer suburban, smaller, and nonmetropolitan counties.

During the most recent week, April 27 to May 3, the shares of populations residing in newly designated high-prevalence counties in the Northeast and in urban cores were lower than in any of the previous weeks (see Figure 1). Noticeable share increases occurred in the West, propped up by the fact that the populous San Diego, San Bernardino, Alameda, and Kern counties in California and Maricopa County in Arizona reached high COVID-19 prevalence status. Still, a significant portion of people living in newly designated high-prevalence areas reside in 145 small metropolitan and nonmetropolitan counties in the South and Midwest, especially the states of Georgia, North Carolina, and Iowa.

With respect to other demographic attributes, the population living in the new tranche of high-prevalence counties is 54% white—still higher than the 48% white population in the initial “hot spot” counties at the end of March. However, the increased coastal California and Arizona presence accounts for the uptick in the Latino or Hispanic share to 26%, and in the foreign-born share to 14%. And, as was the case in previous weeks’ tracking, populations with household incomes in the middle range are more pronounced in new high-prevalence counties.

Particularly notable in the most recent week’s new high-prevalence counties is their continued representation of “red America.” As Figure 1 shows, Donald Trump bested Hillary Clinton by a margin of 48-46 among 2016 voters who resided in these counties. This is the second week in a row where residents in newly designated high COVID-19 prevalence counties favored Trump, and contrasts sharply with earlier high-prevalence places and the perception that such areas were decidedly Democratic-leaning.

Among the counties designated as high-prevalence areas this week, Trump beat Clinton in more than eight of 10 of them in 2016. And among all 1,103 counties that qualified as such over the past five weeks, Trump won in 930 of them. Among the latter counties, more than nine out of 10 are in parts of outer suburbs, small metropolitan, or rural areas. Three out of 10 are located in the states of Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas. And 100 of these counties are located in the swing states of North Carolina, Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

There is no doubt that COVID-19 has made its impact felt in “red states,” especially over the past three weeks. Map 2 depicts when residents in high-prevalence counties first comprised at least 40% of the state’s population. This had occurred in New York and New Jersey by March 29. Over the five subsequent weeks, 37 other states reached this threshold, including 22 in the last three weeks. Among the latter, 17 are red states, including large parts of the South such as Florida, Texas, and Georgia, as well as Mountain West states such as Arizona, Idaho, and Utah.

State map

Most of the gains in these states are accelerating. In Georgia, the number of counties designated as high-prevalence increased from 59 on April 12 to 124 on May 3, with the share of the state’s population residing in such counties rising from 38% to 88%. In Florida, over the same period, the percent of residents in high-prevalence counties rose from 29% to 57%

Within most of these states, the spread is increasingly impacting areas that voted more strongly Republican in 2016. In North Carolina, among voters within the 16 counties that qualified as high-prevalence on April 19, 38% voted for Trump in 2016. But Trump took 59% of votes among the 25 additional North Carolina counties that newly qualified as high-prevalence between April 20 and May 3. Thus, the expansion of the coronavirus is increasingly impacting more Republican-leaning states and the counties within them.

Clearly, there are other impacts of COVID-19’s spread besides politics. A greater expansion into smaller towns with fewer hospitals or medical professionals is of high concern, as is the impact on less-well-off white and racial minority populations, especially those with preexisting conditions. Yet the political dynamic is important because it affects decisions at the federal, state, and local levels on when to “open up” businesses and ease social distancing requirements. As COVID-19 spreads into Republican-leaning communities that voted for Donald Trump, the recent red-blue divide on ending public health safeguards may become mediated.