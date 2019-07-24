The future of the city doesn’t have to be childless

Late last week, the Atlantic published a somewhat provocative piece, “The Future of the City is Childless.” The article presents demographic data on the declining number of children in high-density cities like San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, D.C., noting that in these cities, the fastest growing group is wealthy, college-educated whites without children, while families with children older than six are on the decline.

The article points to the very real and pressing concerns facing many of today’s “superstar” cities—the rise of urban “workism” that favors capital and profit over family, the high and increasing costs of urban living, neighborhoods catering to millennial tastes for lattes and brunch spots over other amenities and services, and the simple fact that raising a kid in a city can be hard. Millennial preferences for having (or not having) children aside, these concerns point to deeply embedded inequities that divide our cities—inequities that have enabled many urban places to become playgrounds for the highly educated childless set, while low income families are given the distinct message: this place is not for you.

The article is spot on when it comes to diagnosing the problems but falls short on what to do next. It somewhat halfheartedly raises the need for more affordable housing to help keep families put, but ultimately reaches to a more deterministic conclusion: “America’s rich cities specialize in the young, rich, and childless; America’s suburbs specialize in parents. The childless city may be inescapable.”

Is it really inescapable? The short answer is no. But avoiding such a fate requires a lot more than convincing new millennial parents to stick around post-preschool. Rather, it demands deep, intentional efforts to grow inclusive cities that provide all families, including those at the margins, an opportunity to raise their children in a safe, affordable, and amenity-rich neighborhood.

Creating family-friendly cities with equity at their core

As the article points out, the macro-implications of these increasingly “childless cities” are many: They further reinforce a winner-take-all geography, in which a handful of cities amass increasing shares of wealth while others fall behind; they discourage people from having kids, the long-term societal ramifications of which are manifold; and they fuel the country’s urban-rural divide, whereby economic power is concentrated in large, successful cities, while electoral power is biased towards low-density areas.

But it’s not enough to assert these warnings and call it a day. To combat inequities among people, places, and economies, we must look to innovative, place-based strategies aimed at creating cities where families of all means not only can afford to live, but where they can thrive.

As the article briefly mentions, cities no doubt need to increase affordability, starting with affordable housing. Moreover, cities cannot be sustainable for families without access to good jobs and transportation, childcare, a robust social safety net. To be sure, these are big challenges that require long-range, systemic solutions that seem to ever-defy political agreement and the will to actually execute. But while striving to achieve them, city and regional leaders, practitioners, and developers have other strategies at their disposal that can be aligned and scaled to create more inclusive family, friendly cities.

Transform public spaces to promote youth development: Creating family-friendly urban places can be accelerated through the transformation of existing spaces into areas that promote learning and social interaction. Through our work on the Playful Learning Landscapes Project, Brookings is exploring efforts to transform everyday urban places—such as laundromats, bus stops, and vacant lots—into hubs for childhood education and development. By bringing question cards, story games, puzzle walls, and other interactive learning activities to previously mundane or vacant urban places, these efforts are not only targeting inequities in educational achievement across class-lines, but they are also enhancing public spaces in historically divested neighborhoods, improving the vitality of these places for families and children.

Of course, these strategies alone can’t make a dent in the deeply embedded inequities that divide our cities. But when approached holistically, implemented at scale, and combined with concerted policy efforts to increase urban affordability, they can make cities more accessible and welcoming to every family.