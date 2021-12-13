TechTank Podcast Episode 34: Taylor Lorenz on Gen Z, Influencer Culture, and the Future of Social Media

Samantha Lai Research Assistant, Center for Technology Innovation - The Brookings Institution

Social media has become a hot topic over recent months, as the failure of companies to handle algorithmic discrimination, the spread of misinformation and the exploitation of children have translated to adverse societal harms. However, when considering how to regulate and resolve existing problems, it is interesting to examine how teens, the most tech-savvy population of all, have been navigating the internet. Which social media platforms do Gen-Zers prefer, and how do they navigate platform algorithms? How have online influencers played a part fighting back against vaccine misinformation and other societal injustices? What is the influencer industry, and in what ways are young influencers vulnerable to burnout and exploitation by social media companies and talent agencies?

To answer these questions, Samantha Lai will be joined by Taylor Lorenz, technology reporter for the New York Times and affiliate at the Harvard’s Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society, to discuss how young people use the internet and why it matters.

You can listen to the episode and subscribe to the TechTank podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Acast.

