TechTank Podcast Episode 31: What lies ahead for the U.S.-China tech race?

The United States’ relationship with China has grown complicated over the years, with increasing tensions on issues ranging from trade and commerce to technology innovation and national security. During his presidency, Donald Trump imposed trade tariffs, banned some major Chinese companies, and limited access to American hardware components. Since coming to power, President Joe Biden has maintained some aspects of that approach, while also looking to strengthen strategic alliances with allied nations.

What will U.S.-China relations look like going forward? And what are the implications of this ongoing competition for supply chains, cybersecurity, and international commerce?

To discuss these issues and more, host Darrell West is joined on this episode the TechTank podcast by Tom Wheeler, former Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and visiting fellow at Brookings, and Rear Admiral David Simpson, USN (Ret.), who served as chief of the FCC’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau from 2013 to 2017.

