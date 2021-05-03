TechTank Podcast Episode 18: What to expect from the Biden administration on antitrust regulation and Big Tech

The nation’s current antitrust laws have historical regulatory and enforcement precedents. Recent congressional hearings featuring Big Tech companies have begun to question whether existing laws are adaptable to current corporate behaviors and provide sufficient policing of deceptive or anti-competitive practices. In this episode of TechTank, host Nicol Turner Lee discusses the Biden administration’s potential approach to antitrust and competition policies, particularly those affecting Big Tech, with Brookings Fellows Bill Baer and Tom Wheeler, and MIT Professor Nancy Rose.

