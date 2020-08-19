 Skip to main content
Marine General Kenneth McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, speaks with a U.S. soldier as they stand in front of a U.S. attack helicopter during a visit to Forward Operating Base Fenty in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Stewart
Watch: Experts debate American policy in Afghanistan

In the newest installment of “More or Less: Debating America’s Role in the World” — in cooperation with the Charles Koch Institute — Brookings Senior Fellow Michael O’Hanlon and International Crisis Group program director Laurel Miller debate the future of U.S. policy in Afghanistan. O’Hanlon argues the United States should stay the course because preventing the country from becoming a haven for extremists is in the U.S. interest, and the U.S. can sustain a baseline of support for forces without losing the support of the American people. Miller, in contrast, contends that there are no military solutions to Afghanistan’s internal governance problems, and that the costs of sustaining America’s presence are, and have been, excessive.

