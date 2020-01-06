Iran knows how to bide its time. Don’t expect immediate retaliation for Soleimani.

More recently, witness what has happened since President Trump’s May 2018 withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and reimposition of severe U.S. sanctions on Iran. The early, often melodramatic predictions of catastrophe proved premature. Tehran waited a full year, assessing its options before launching carefully calibrated counterattacks in and around the Persian Gulf, such as pinprick attacks on tiny tankers, easily reparable damage to a Saudi pipeline, reversible violations of its obligations under the nuclear deal, and a more significant but still precise attack on the world’s largest oil processing facility. And even then, Iran’s pushback appeared to be designed to avoid civilian casualties or catastrophic economic damage, while signaling unequivocally Iranian capability and will.

So don’t be surprised if it takes time for the shoe to drop. Now, as then, Iran’s leaders will reserve their vengeance for the time and place of their own choosing, aiming for the option that promises the best prospects for punishing Trump, enhancing their own advantage and alleviating the siege on their economy. After all, they have a rich field to choose from, with prime positions and well-oiled partners across the broader Middle East. Iran has already signaled it will soon announce new breaches of the nuclear deal that Trump discarded.

There will be other reverberations around the region that may not need an explicit green light from Tehran, just due to Soleimani’s stature. He was the region’s most influential power broker, at least as instrumental in shaping Iraq’s political landscape as he was in managing the ground campaign against the Islamic State there and in Syria. Senior officials from Iran’s neighboring adversaries are advocating diplomacy and bracing for potential repercussions.

But even Soleimani is not irreplaceable. His painstaking self-promotion as a seemingly omnipresent and invincible architect of Iran’s regional posture also fostered a persistent tendency among Western media and analysts to overstate his centrality. In fact, Soleimani was a creature of the well-developed bureaucracy of Iran’s security establishment, one that has weathered numerous losses of its commanders on the battlefield since the earliest days of the revolution.

The Quds Force and the Revolutionary Guard have a deep bench of experienced commanders who can assume Soleimani’s responsibilities, and the quick elevation of Soleimani’s longtime deputy, Esmail Qaani, to replace him is meant to reinforce the continuation of business as usual. The Islamic Republic’s endurance three decades after the death of its charismatic founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, is a testament to its insulation against reliance on any single individual.