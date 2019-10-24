Implications of the new order in Syria

The situation in northeast Syria is still in flux, but it appears that the militarily strong powers have at least temporarily worked out a modus vivendi with regard to the size and location of the Turkish-controlled buffer zone: an arrangement blessed by the Trump administration. The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), for their part, have cast their lot in with the Syrian regime and its Iranian and Russian backers, ending or at least diminishing the autonomy they enjoyed for several years. U.S. forces will largely or entirely be redeployed, although the U.S. presence in neighboring Iraq will continue.

The new situation upends the region and has potentially profound consequences for the United States and its allies. However, and without dwelling on this point, President Trump’s actions suggest a different conception and prioritization of traditional U.S. interests in the Middle East. The U.S. departure helps Iran and the Islamic State, hurts Israel and Saudi Arabia, and otherwise goes against historic U.S. concerns. The president, however, appears to prioritize removing U.S. troops from active war zones over these long-standing interests.

Assuming traditional U.S. interests, potential implications include:

An ongoing conflict within Syria. The Syrian regime was steadily consolidating power before the Turkish invasion, although large parts of the country remained (and still remain) outside its full control. However, the creation of a buffer zone suggests Turkey will stay in Syrian territory for years to come and is likely to resettle Syrian refugees there. This presence will remain an enduring concern of the Syrian government and a focus of its foreign policy.

Russia as a power broker. Although Russia is not liked by many U.S. regional allies, it is respected for its decisive action and for delivering for its Syrian ally. Russia has helped broker Turkish-Syrian relations in northeast Syria and is otherwise setting itself up as the go-to outside power. Israel, Saudi Arabia, and other states recognize the Russian role (and the diminished U.S. role) and will increase engagement with Moscow.

All of these are negative outcomes. Many are not primarily caused by the Trump administration's latest decisions, but they all are exacerbated by them. Should a different administration take office, it will have to navigate far more difficult terrain in the Middle East as a result.

This piece was originally commissioned and funded by the U.S. government. The views expressed are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect the opinions or policies of the government.