Over 3.5 million people—half of them children—have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries over the past several weeks. The consequences for Ukrainian refugee children are devastating. They have experienced trauma, loss, and separation from their families and communities. In addition to meeting children’s basic needs, the international community must ensure they can resume their education as quickly as possible.

In the below video where I spoke at this year’s BETT and LearnIT conference—one of the world’s largest education gatherings—I outlined the top priorities for the refugee education response across Europe. I caution against short-term, uncoordinated solutions delivered in silos and underscore the opportunity for host countries to revise their refugee education policies.