Africa in the news: Upcoming election in Guinea, debt suspension extension, and protests in Nigeria and Namibia

Upcoming Guinean election

On Sunday, Guinea will vote on whether to elect 82-year old President Alpha Condé to a third term, one of 10 presidential elections due to be held in Africa over the next five months. Condé, the country’s first democratically elected president, will face leading opponent Cellou Dalein Diallo in a race that has already sparked violence and many worry will incite more after the election. In March, violence broke out amid a controversial constitutional referendum which resulted in 32 people killed, more than 90 injured, and widespread destruction of property in multiple cities. The referendum, which also banned female genital mutilation and underage and forced marriage, reset Condé’s term limit and extended the presidential term from five years to six.

Chris Heitzig Research Analyst - Africa Growth Initiative

Guinea is part of a growing list of countries whose heads of state have amended or replaced their constitutions in order to stay in power. For instance, Uganda’s 76-year old president Yoweri Museveni, previously too old to be eligible for reelection, changed the constitution to gain eligibility to run in the country’s presidential election in February 2021. Moreover, Côte d’Ivoire’s president, 78-year old Alassane Ouattara, has become eligible for a third term following a constitutional amendment, changing tenors after his handpicked successor, Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, died in July. African countries whose leaders are older than the systems they govern are left to ponder questions over the constitutionality of power expressed.

DSSI extended

On Wednesday, the G-20 announced that it will extend its debt service suspension initiative (DSSI) by an additional six months to June 2021. DSSI, whose first moratorium was announced in April, suspends debt repayments (including interest) on bilateral debt for 73 low-income countries plus Angola. The deferral of payments, which does not reduce the amount owed by participating countries, is expected to free up billions of dollars to finance pandemic-related social spending that otherwise would have been spent on servicing debt. G-20 representatives also said that finance ministers and central bank governors have agreed on a common framework for debt reduction, though the details of this maneuver have not been agreed upon and would occur on a case-by-case basis next year. That said, however, critics of the initiative claim that it does not go far enough to obviate defaults and point to the fact that eligible countries have only suspended a combined $5 billion of debt, only half of what was expected, as an indication that the initiative does not offer favorable enough conditions.

Zambia, one country that has benefited from DSSI and that is dangerously close to becoming the first country to default on its loans during the pandemic, announced this week that it will resist paying arrears (i.e., money past due) as a condition of receiving debt relief from Chinese investors. Zambia’s struggles with non-bilateral creditors reveal the limitations of the DSSI, namely, that it applies only to government-to-government debt. Approximately one-third of Zambia’s debt is held by Chinese creditors, not all of whom are governmental. Indeed, a share of this debt has been issued by the China Development Bank, whose status as an official lender—and subsequent obligation to participate in DSSI—has been a subject of dispute.

Protests in Nigeria and Namibia

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari announced this week that he would disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a unit of the Nigerian federal police, following mass protests sparked by a video of SARS officers allegedly killing a man. SARS has also been accused of extrajudicial killings, extortion, and torture, especially of young people. The government plans for SARS to be replaced by a new unit, the Special Weapons and Tactics team. Protests have continued despite Buhari’s agreement to disband the unit, as many protestors argue the changes are not enough to reform the police and that past promises to reform the police have not been kept. In response to the continued protests, Nigeria’s army warned “all subversive elements and troublemakers” that it is ready to support the civil authority, and promised to “maintain law and order.”