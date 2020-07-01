Chairman Schiff, Ranking Member Nunes, and distinguished members of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, thank you for the invitation to speak at this hearing on U.S.-China Relations and its Impact on National Security and Intelligence in a Post-COVID World.

Over the last few months, there have been two key developments that have had—and will continue to have—an impact on India’s views of and approach toward China, the United States, and the international order: (1) attempts by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to unilaterally change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the de facto boundary between the two countries, which led to a fatal clash on June 15 between the two militaries; and (2) the coronavirus pandemic, and its health and economic consequences.

India’s relationship with China has had elements of cooperation, competition and potentially conflict. When they met in October 2019, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi sought to stress the cooperative elements in the relationship, which the two countries have tried to increase over the last two decades. However, the pandemic and the boundary crisis have ensured that the competitive and conflictual elements of the relationship are front and center—and are likely to increase. These past few weeks have demonstrated that despite Delhi and Beijing’s efforts to engage and to stabilize their relationship, it remains a fundamentally competitive one that can spillover into conflict.