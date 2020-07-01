 Skip to main content
Testimony

U.S.-China relations and its impact on national security and intelligence in a post-COVID world

Editor's Note:

Tanvi Madan testifies before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on U.S.-China relations and its impact on national security and intelligence in a post-COVID world. Read Madan's introductory statement below, download the full testimony, or watch the live hearing.

Chairman Schiff, Ranking Member Nunes, and distinguished members of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, thank you for the invitation to speak at this hearing on U.S.-China Relations and its Impact on National Security and Intelligence in a Post-COVID World.

Over the last few months, there have been two key developments that have had—and will continue to have—an impact on India’s views of and approach toward China, the United States, and the international order: (1) attempts by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to unilaterally change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the de facto boundary between the two countries, which led to a fatal clash on June 15 between the two militaries; and (2) the coronavirus pandemic, and its health and economic consequences.

India’s relationship with China has had elements of cooperation, competition and potentially conflict. When they met in October 2019, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi sought to stress the cooperative elements in the relationship, which the two countries have tried to increase over the last two decades. However, the pandemic and the boundary crisis have ensured that the competitive and conflictual elements of the relationship are front and center—and are likely to increase. These past few weeks have demonstrated that despite Delhi and Beijing’s efforts to engage and to stabilize their relationship, it remains a fundamentally competitive one that can spillover into conflict.

The ongoing developments will affect India’s relationship not just with China, but also the United States. They have reinforced and accelerated concerns in India about China’s lack of transparency, its uncertain commitment to the rules-based order, as well as its growing influence in the Indo-Pacific and in international institutions. At the same time, they have led to calls for India to maintain and even increase its partnership with the U.S, and for Washington to play a more sustained and robust role in ensuring a rule-based order prevails. There will also likely be an increased Indian willingness to work with the U.S. at the bilateral, mini-lateral and multilateral levels to achieve that objective and to maintain a balance of power in Asia.

