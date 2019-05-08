Medicare physician payment reform after two years: Examining MACRA implementation and the road ahead

The following is a testimony delivered by Matthew Fiedler to the Senate Committee on Finance on May 8, 2019. More information about the hearing and full video of the testimony can be found here .

Chairman Grassley, Ranking Member Wyden, members of the Finance Committee, thank you for the opportunity to testify today. My name is Matthew Fiedler, and I am a Fellow with the USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy, where my research focuses on a range of topics in health care economics and health care policy, including provider payment policy. Previously, I served as Chief Economist on the staff of the Council of Economic Advisers, where I provided economic advice on a range of health care policy issues. This testimony reflects my personal views and should not be attributed to the staff, officers, or trustees of the Brookings Institution.

I am honored to have the opportunity to speak with you about implementation of the Medicare physician payment provisions of the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act of 2015 (MACRA).[1] My testimony makes four main points: