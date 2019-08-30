Universal basic income as a policy response to current challenges

Editor's Note:
This memo was originally prepared for the Aspen Economic Strategy Group.
Abstract
Authors
Melissa S. Kearney
Kenneth C. Griffin Department of Economics, University of Chicago
Magne Mogstad
Gary S. Becker Professor in Economics and the College - Kenneth C. Griffin Department of Economics, University of Chicago
We briefly review the main motivations behind recent calls for a Universal Basic Income (UBI) in the United States and the main features of some current UBI proposals. We then argue that a UBI would be extremely expensive and yet do very little to reduce inequality or advance opportunity and social mobility. We argue that instead of a UBI, the federal government should pursue a pro-work strategy of income support, paying wage subsidies to low-wage workers along with targeted transfer benefits consisting of both cash and near-cash types of support paid to the most needy individuals and households.