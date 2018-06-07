In 2012, the Federal Reserve publicly and formally declared for the first that it was pursuing an inflation target of 2 percent, a framework that guides and explains its decisions on short-term interest rates and other monetary policy tools. Today, that decision is under scrutiny, both outside and inside the Fed. The minutes of the December 2017 meeting of the policy-making Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) note, “Due to the persistent shortfall of inflation from the Committee’s 2 percent objective or the risk that monetary policy could again become constrained by the zero lower bound, a few participants suggested that future study of potential alternative frameworks for the conduct of monetary policy…could be useful.”

Should the 2 percent inflation target framework be kept, changed or replaced? If the current framework is to be replaced, then with what? The report, “Rethinking the Fed’s 2 percent inflation target” (PDF), is drawn from a conference convened by the Hutchins Center on Fiscal & Monetary Policy at Brookings and summarizes the debate over answers to those questions. The full report is available here or scroll down to read individual chapters by David Wessel, Lawrence H. Summers, and John David Murray.