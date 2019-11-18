Global China: East Asia

East Asia has emerged as both a key engine of global economic growth and the region where U.S. and Chinese interests most clearly intersect.
Ultimately, China presents both geopolitical challenges and potential economic benefits to Southeast Asian countries.
China’s actions in the South China Sea have contributed to a weakening of the international law of the sea.
Of all the targets of China’s external policy, Taiwan is unique.
With Beijing’s reset of ties with Pyongyang, China’s posture on North Korea is shifting, including signs that it is prepared to live with a nuclear North Korea.