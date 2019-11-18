 Skip to main content
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (C), South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (L) and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono (R) shake hands ahead the ninth trilateral foreign ministers' meeting among China, South Korea and Japan at Gubei Town in Beijing, China, 21 August 2019. Wu Hong/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC11D4A185B0

Global China: East Asia

How does China view its strategic requirements in East Asia as it expands its global influence and footprint?

East Asia has emerged as both a key engine of global economic growth and the region where U.S. and Chinese interests most clearly intersect.

