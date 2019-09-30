Global China: Domestic institutions and foreign policy

This installment of the Brookings Foreign Policy series “Global China: Assessing China’s Growing Role in the World” helps illuminate China’s expanding global influence in domains of strategic competition, as well as domestic trends in law and leadership politics that may inform China’s trajectory.
Making sense of the prospects for a global China requires understanding Xi Jinping’s domestic political standing and policy priorities.
The Chinese Communist Party maintains a dual state and legal system, under which most Chinese people generally enjoy the protection of an increasingly sophisticated body of law. But the party’s resort to extra-legal means in dealing with perceived enemies creates uncertainty over the reliability of the party-state’s legal commitments both at home and abroad.