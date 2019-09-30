 Skip to main content
A general view shows delegates attending the closing session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee - RC1E687E4920

Global China: Domestic institutions and foreign policy

Learn more about Global ChinaHow do President Xi Jinping’s personal ambitions and the ascendance of the Chinese Communist Party affect China’s approach to foreign policy?

This installment of the Brookings Foreign Policy series “Global China: Assessing China’s Growing Role in the World” helps illuminate China’s expanding global influence in domains of strategic competition, as well as domestic trends in law and leadership politics that may inform China’s trajectory.

The Chinese Communist Party maintains a dual state and legal system, under which most Chinese people generally enjoy the protection of an increasingly sophisticated body of law. But the party’s resort to extra-legal means in dealing with perceived enemies creates uncertainty over the reliability of the party-state’s legal commitments both at home and abroad.

