The Brookings Foreign Policy Interview series convenes Brookings experts on a range of foreign policy challenges facing the United States to explore and debate diverse viewpoints and policy options. From the security crisis on the Korean Peninsula to U.S. policy in Afghanistan to the military and economic rise of China, Brookings scholars bring a variety of perspectives on today’s top challenges in international affairs. The interviews in this series are edited transcripts based on in-depth conversations guided by Vice President and Director of Foreign Policy Bruce Jones.