The Brookings Foreign Policy Interview series convenes Brookings experts on a range of foreign policy challenges facing the United States to explore and debate diverse viewpoints and policy options. From the security crisis on the Korean Peninsula to U.S. policy in Afghanistan to the military and economic rise of China, Brookings scholars bring a variety of perspectives on today’s top challenges in international affairs. The interviews in this series are edited transcripts based on in-depth conversations guided by Vice President and Director of Foreign Policy Bruce Jones.
Brookings experts discuss the changing nature of U.S.-China relations in the 21st century, as Washington and Beijing enter a period of deepening strategic competition across a range of geographic and functional domains.
Brookings experts discuss China’s motivations for launching the Belt and Road Initiative, its track record to date, regional responses to it, the national security implications of BRI for the United States, as well as potential policy responses.
Brookings experts discuss their assessments of the new nuclear world order; the current state of arms control with Russia and China; the impacts of emerging technologies; the status of the non-proliferation regime, including a look at North Korea and Iran; and U.S. nuclear policy moving forward.
Brookings experts discuss how the United States should adapt its approach to the Middle East, as the region’s power dynamics undergo a seismic shift.
Amid deteriorating relations between the United States and Russia, Brookings experts discuss how to push back against Moscow’s aggressive behavior toward the West and begin restoring equilibrium in the relationship.
The most pivotal question in geopolitical affairs is whether and how the United States will exercise its military power to impose costs on China for seeking to assert military dominance in Asia. Brookings experts discuss how the United States should approach this highly consequential relationship.
After more than 15 years of war in Afghanistan, a panel of Brookings experts provide their assessments of evolving U.S. objectives in the country, progress to date, enduring challenges, regional dynamics, burden-sharing with partners, and policy recommendations for U.S. strategy going forward.
North Korea has been a vexing security concern for decades. A panel of Brookings experts discuss their assessments of the current threat posed by Pyongyang and offer policies to mitigate the threat of a conflict that could quickly escalate beyond control.