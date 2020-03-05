 Skip to main content
Search
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the leader of the Taliban delegation, signs an agreement with Zalmay Khalilzad, U.S. envoy for peace in Afghanistan, at a signing agreement ceremony between members of Afghanistan's Taliban and the U.S. in Doha, Qatar February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem al Omari
President's Corner

The US-Taliban peace deal: A road to nowhere

President's Corner
Visit the following The Brookings Institution external content here.

More

Get daily updates from Brookings