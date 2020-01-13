    Voter Vitals
January 13, 2020

Placing a visible hand on the digital revolution

Tom Wheeler
Summary

Download the full brief

As we enter the third decade of the digital century, Tom Wheeler says that for too long, digital entrepreneurs have written the rules for the digital economy that all the rest of us have to live by. The public has had little to no say over how personal information is collected and used, and we are subject to increasing levels of digital disinformation. As well, the government agencies that might oversee the digital economy were designed in the industrial age. Wheeler argues that it is time for the public interest to reassert itself with a “visible hand” in guiding and regulating our digital future.