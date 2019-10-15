October 15, 2019
How can policymakers improve retirement security?
Summary
American workers, private- and public-sector alike, can no longer count on the old retirement model in which a combination of employer-provided pensions and federal entitlement programs ensure income into old age. Brookings Senior Fellow Martin Neil Baily argues that “the American middle class must take responsibility for funding its retirement and managing its assets to provide retirement security,” and offers a set of four policy ideas to help middle class workers achieve this.