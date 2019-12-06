5,000 Troops for 5 years: A no drama approach to Afghanistan for the next US president

Summary

American and allied forces have been engaged in warfighting in Afghanistan for over 18 years, since just after the 9/11 terrorist attacks that originated in that country. While the U.S. military presence numbers about 13,000 troops today—down from nearly 100,000 in 2011—Americans feel a sense of fatigue about this “forever war.” Senior Fellow Michael O’Hanlon, the Sydney Stein, Jr. Chair at Brookings, argues that instead of a complete U.S. departure, stabilizing the military mission in Afghanistan at 5,000 troops for 5 years would allow the U.S. to achieve its core counterterrorism goals, and help foster peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.