    Voter Vitals
    Fact-based guides to 2020 election policy issues by Brookings experts
    Big Ideas
    Brookings experts’ bold ideas for policymakers and campaigns
    Events
    Participate in events where Brookings experts discuss what’s at stake in the 2020 election
    About Policy 2020
    For Media
brookings.edu

Copyright 2019

Big Ideas
December 6, 2019

5,000 Troops for 5 years: A no drama approach to Afghanistan for the next US president

Michael E. O’Hanlon
Soldiers attached to the 101st Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade, Iowa National Guard and 10th Mountain, 2-14 Infantry Battalion, load onto a Chinook helicopter to head out on a mission in Afghanistan, January 15, 2019. 1st Lt. Verniccia Ford/U.S. Army/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. - RC110D3B25B0

Summary

Download the full brief

American and allied forces have been engaged in warfighting in Afghanistan for over 18 years, since just after the 9/11 terrorist attacks that originated in that country. While the U.S. military presence numbers about 13,000 troops today—down from nearly 100,000 in 2011—Americans feel a sense of fatigue about this “forever war.” Senior Fellow Michael O’Hanlon, the Sydney Stein, Jr. Chair at Brookings, argues that instead of a complete U.S. departure, stabilizing the military mission in Afghanistan at 5,000 troops for 5 years would allow the U.S. to achieve its core counterterrorism goals, and help foster peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.