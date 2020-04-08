With Sanders out, what’s next for the Democratic presidential race?

Following the withdrawal of Sen. Bernie Sanders from the 2020 presidential race, the Democrats’ presumptive nominee for president will be former Vice President Joe Biden. Senior Fellow John Hudak examines how Sanders and other progressives have shifted mainstream Democratic positions, and the repercussions for the Democratic convention in August. He also looks at the leadership failures that forced Wisconsin voters to go to the polls during a pandemic and how states need to prepare for administering the elections in November.

