Series: The Current Podcast
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders announces that he will be continuing his campaign for U.S. president at least through his March 15 debate with former Vice President Joe Biden as he holds a news conference in Burlington, Vermont, U.S. March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo
Podcast

With Sanders out, what’s next for the Democratic presidential race?

and

Following the withdrawal of Sen. Bernie Sanders from the 2020 presidential race, the Democrats’ presumptive nominee for president will be former Vice President Joe Biden. Senior Fellow John Hudak examines how Sanders and other progressives have shifted mainstream Democratic positions, and the repercussions for the Democratic convention in August. He also looks at the leadership failures that forced Wisconsin voters to go to the polls during a pandemic and how states need to prepare for administering the elections in November.

Thanks to audio producer Gaston Reboredo, Chris McKenna, Fred Dews, and Camilo Ramirez for their support.

The Current is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.

