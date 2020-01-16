Will the new US-China trade deal end the trade war?

The U.S. and China recently signed what’s being called “phase one” of a trade agreement, rolling back some tariffs on Chinese goods in exchange for China promising increased purchases of U.S. goods and services. David Dollar breaks down the details of the new deal, including China’s commitments on intellectual property rights and technology transfers, whether the U.S. can increase production to meet those export goals, and the likelihood of any further concessions anytime soon.

