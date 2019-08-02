 Skip to main content
Search
Components of SSC-8/9M729 cruise missile system are on display during a news briefing, organized by Russian defence and foreign ministries, at Patriot Expocentre near Moscow, Russia January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov - RC1EAAFF9260
Podcast

Will the INF Treaty’s demise kick-start a new arms race?

Following the U.S. withdrawal from the Cold War-era Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia, Frank Rose examines the Trump administration’s reasons for exiting the treaty, steps the U.S. should take to avoid escalating an arms race, and the need for any new arms control treaties to be responsive to the changing security environment in Europe and Asia.

Related material: 

Listen to Brookings podcasts here or on Apple podcasts, send email feedback to bcp@brookings.edu, and follow us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

Thanks to audio producer Gaston Reboredo, Chris McKenna, Fred Dews, and Camilo Ramirez for their support.

The Current is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.

Author

Related Topics

Get daily updates from Brookings