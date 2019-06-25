 Skip to main content
The Current Podcast
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood take part in a sit-in against the Senior White House Advisor Jared Kushner's visit to Jordan, near the U.S. Embassy, in Amman, Jordan, May 28, 2019.
Will the Bahrain workshop lead to progress on Middle East peace?

As Trump administration and Arab government officials meet in Manama, Bahrain, Tamara Cofman Wittes examines the likely outcomes of the “Peace to Prosperity” economic workshop based on current Israeli and Arab political contexts, and skepticism from potential private sector investors. Wittes also explains how President Trump’s reelection considerations may forestall any further advancement of a political plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace.

