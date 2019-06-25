Will the Bahrain workshop lead to progress on Middle East peace?

As Trump administration and Arab government officials meet in Manama, Bahrain, Tamara Cofman Wittes examines the likely outcomes of the “Peace to Prosperity” economic workshop based on current Israeli and Arab political contexts, and skepticism from potential private sector investors. Wittes also explains how President Trump’s reelection considerations may forestall any further advancement of a political plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace.

