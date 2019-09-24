 Skip to main content
Search
Series: The Current Podcast
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to address the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri - RC141603C720
Podcast

Why is the Trump-Ukraine whistleblower complaint so important?

As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces the formal launch of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, Margaret Taylor explains the significance of the whistleblower complaint regarding White House pressure on Ukraine, and why this scandal has been the one to move the House to action.

Listen to Brookings podcasts here, on Apple or on Google podcasts, send email feedback to bcp@brookings.edu, and follow us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

Thanks to audio producer Gaston Reboredo, Chris McKenna, Fred Dews, and Camilo Ramirez for their support.

The Current is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.

Author

Related Topics

Get daily updates from Brookings