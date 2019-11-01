What’s next after the impeachment process vote?

On Oct. 31, the House of Representatives passed a resolution that set out the procedures for the next steps in the ongoing impeachment inquiry. Brookings Senior Fellow Molly Reynolds explains why the resolution was important symbolically as well as substantively, how the Trump impeachment inquiry is different from the Clinton impeachment, and what other priorities are still on Congress’ agenda.

Related material:

Listen to Brookings podcasts here, on Apple or on Google podcasts, send email feedback to bcp@brookings.edu, and follow us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

Thanks to audio producer Gaston Reboredo, Chris McKenna, Fred Dews, and Camilo Ramirez for their support.

The Current is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.