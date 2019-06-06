What’s at stake in the US-Mexico tariff dispute?

In a special episode of Dollar & Sense, Fellow Geoffrey Gertz discusses the ongoing tariff dispute between Mexico and the United States. Gertz explains the likelihood of the Trump administration imposing tariffs and the potential costs those tariffs would have for both Mexico and the U.S. if they are imposed.

