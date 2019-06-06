 Skip to main content
Series: Dollar and Sense Podcast
A truck is seen before crossing the borderline into Mexico at the World Trade Bridge, in Laredo, Texas U.S.
Podcast

What’s at stake in the US-Mexico tariff dispute?

In a special episode of Dollar & Sense, Fellow Geoffrey Gertz discusses the ongoing tariff dispute between Mexico and the United States. Gertz explains the likelihood of the Trump administration imposing tariffs and the potential costs those tariffs would have for both Mexico and the U.S. if they are imposed.

