Series: The Current Podcast
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed at the Prime Minister office after a meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia February 18, 2020. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS
What will Pompeo’s trip mean for US policy toward Africa?

Following U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Ethiopia, Senegal, and Angola, Witney Schneidman lays out the security and governance issues on the agenda in each country, the questions surrounding the Trump administration’s plans for trade with the continent, and the need for Pompeo to articulate a more coherent U.S. approach to Africa.

