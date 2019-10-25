 Skip to main content
Series: The Current Podcast
General Motors assembly workers and their supporters gather to picket outside the General Motors Bowling Green plant during the United Auto Workers (UAW) national strike in Bowling Green, Kentucky, U.S., September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston - RC122F87C370
Podcast

What does the GM auto workers’ strike tell us about the strength of unions?

As United Auto Workers ratify a new employment contract with General Motors, ending one of the largest auto strikes in decades, Joseph Kane explains what this and other recent strikes indicate about the state of the economy at national and regional levels. Kane also explores the role of unions in supporting workers beyond their traditional collective bargaining power, especially in states with “right-to-work” laws.

