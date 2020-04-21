What does the Gantz-Netanyahu coalition government mean for Israel?

After three inconclusive elections over the last year, Israel at last has a new government, in the form of a coalition deal between political rivals Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz. Director of the Center for Middle East Policy Natan Sachs examines the terms of the power-sharing deal, what it means for Israel’s domestic priorities as well as plans to annex parts of the West Bank, and what lessons can be learned from a previous coalition government in the late 1980s.

