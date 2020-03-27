 Skip to main content
Series: The Current Podcast
FILE PHOTO: A deli is seen closed, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Yang/File Photo
Podcast

What does the coronavirus crisis mean for unemployment in America?

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed massive weaknesses in the support systems for U.S. workers. Martha Ross explains that while provisions in the recently passed $2 trillion CARES Act are a good start, they’re not sufficient for the magnitude of unemployment and wage shortages particularly facing low-wage workers.

