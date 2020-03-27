What does the coronavirus crisis mean for unemployment in America?

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed massive weaknesses in the support systems for U.S. workers. Martha Ross explains that while provisions in the recently passed $2 trillion CARES Act are a good start, they’re not sufficient for the magnitude of unemployment and wage shortages particularly facing low-wage workers.

Related material:

Listen to Brookings podcasts here, on Apple or on Google podcasts, send email feedback to bcp@brookings.edu, and follow us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

Thanks to audio producer Gaston Reboredo, Chris McKenna, Fred Dews, and Camilo Ramirez for their support.

The Current is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.