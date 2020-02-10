What do we know about the coronavirus and the global response?

David Dollar is joined in this special episode of Dollar & Sense by Amanda McClelland, the senior vice president of the Prevent Epidemics team at Resolve to Save Lives, to discuss the severity of the Wuhan coronavirus and the Chinese response to prevent the disease from spreading.

McClelland, who worked on the response to the Ebola crisis, describes the unique threat the coronavirus poses for Africa. Acknowledging that climate change and globalization will make future outbreaks of deadly disease more likely, she also offers recommendations for how the global community could work together to better prepare for and detect future epidemics.

