What Americans think about President Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic

In this special edition of the podcast, with Brookings Senior Fellows Bill Galston and Elaine Kamarck discuss President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, his administration’s response, and public opinion on that response. Also, what effect will the crisis and response to it have on the election in November? Galston is the Ezra K. Zilkha Chair in Governance Studies and Kamarck is the founding director of the Center for Effective Public Management at Brookings.

