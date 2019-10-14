The US needs updated sanctions programs for an era of great power competition

Following the September 11th terrorist attacks in 2001, the United States developed a powerful set of sanctions aimed at restricting the financing of terrorist activities. While those tools were initially targeted at organizations like al-Qaida and later ISIS, they have also been applied to rogue states like Iran and North Korea.

In this episode of Dollar & Sense, David Dollar is joined by Michael Greenwald, a fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center who helped design sanctions programs at the U.S. Treasury, to discuss the effectiveness of these tools and why they need to be updated for an era of great power competition.

Related content:

What role do sanctions play in US foreign policy?

To Manage Great Power Competition, America Needs a New Economic Patriot Act

Could China’s digital payment system be a model around the world?

Subscribe to Brookings podcasts here or on Apple Podcasts, send feedback email to BCP@Brookings.edu, and follow us and tweet us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

Dollar and Sense is a part of the Brookings Podcast Network.