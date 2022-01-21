 Skip to main content
Search
Series: Brookings Cafeteria Podcast
Service members of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces take part in artillery drills at a shooting range in an unknown location in eastern Ukraine, in this handout picture released December 17, 2021. Picture released December 17, 2021. Press Service of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Podcast

Russia, China, and beyond: Key U.S. foreign policy challenges

and

Senior Fellow Michael O’Hanlon discusses some of the most challenging foreign policy issues facing the United States today, from Russia to China, from Afghanistan to the Middle East.

Related Content

Related Books

Follow Brookings podcasts here or on iTunes, send feedback email to BCP@Brookings.edu, and follow us and tweet us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

The Brookings Cafeteria is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.

Related Topics

More

Get daily updates from Brookings