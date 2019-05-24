 Skip to main content
Search
Series: Brookings Cafeteria Podcast
The U.S. Capitol building is seen in a long exposure at sunrise on the day of the U.S. midterm election as voters go to the polls across the country to elect 33 U.S. senators and all 435 members of the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, U.S., November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg - RC1E75D3B580
Podcast

Preparing for the next recession

, , and

When the next recession comes, and it certainly will, how will policymakers respond? In a new volume of policy proposals from the Hamilton Project at Brookings and the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, a group of experts propose new and updated antirecession solutions to boost the economy and save jobs. These ideas center on the concept of automatic stabilizers, which are simply policy responses that trigger when a crisis is starting, and when policymakers may be too overwhelmed by the crisis to respond.

On this episode, Jay Shambaugh—a senior fellow at Brookings and director of the Hamilton Project—and Heather Boushey—executive director and chief economist of the Washington Center for Equitable Growth—address these policy proposals.

Also on today’s show, Senior Fellow Molly Reynolds discusses what steps the House of Representatives would have to take in any impeachment process, and also other business that Congress is pursuing, including a budget deal.

Subscribe to Brookings podcasts here or on iTunes, send feedback email to BCP@Brookings.edu, and follow us and tweet us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

The Brookings Cafeteria is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.

Authors

Related Topics

Get daily updates from Brookings