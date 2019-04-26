 Skip to main content
Series: Brookings Cafeteria Podcast
Offensive cyber operations in US national security

A discussion about a new volume from the Brookings Institution Press on the increasing role of offensive cyber operations in U.S. national security. Herbert Lin and Amy Zegart are co-editors of “Bytes, Bombs, and Spies: The Strategic Dimensions of Offensive Cyber Operations.” Lin and Zegart are scholars at the Hoover Institution and co-directors of the Stanford Cyber Policy Program. Bill Finan, director of the Brookings Press, conducted the interview.

Also, Brookings Senior Fellow Molly Reynolds examines congressional oversight of the Trump administration, from subpoenas to impeachment

Authors

Herbert Lin

Senior Research Scholar - Center for International Security and Cooperation

Hank J. Holland Fellow in Cyber Policy and Security - Hoover Institution

Amy Zegart

Senior Fellow - Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies

Davies Family Senior Fellow - Hoover Institution

