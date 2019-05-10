Is breaking up Facebook the best option?

In this episode, former FCC Chair Tom Wheeler reacts to Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes’ op-ed calling for the breakup of Facebook and recommends a broad set of tools beyond just anti-trust regulation to break open Facebook’s monopolization of information and ensure an open and competitive digital marketplace.

