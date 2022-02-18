 Skip to main content
Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora and Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria December 3, 2021. EU Delegation in Vienna/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY
Iran’s nuclear aspirations

and

Suzanne Maloney, vice president and director of Foreign Policy at Brookings, discusses the state of negotiations aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal, U.S.-Iran relations, and prospects for Iranian moderation in the future.

