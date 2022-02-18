Iran’s nuclear aspirations

Suzanne Maloney, vice president and director of Foreign Policy at Brookings, discusses the state of negotiations aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal, U.S.-Iran relations, and prospects for Iranian moderation in the future.
Suzanne Maloney
Vice President and Director - Foreign Policy
Fred Dews
Multimedia Project Manager - Office of Communications
