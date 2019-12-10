Interview with Colombia’s top official for the Venezuelan refugee crisis

Dany Bahar, fellow in Global Economy and Development at Brookings, shares his interview with Felipe Muñoz, advisor to the President of Colombia for the Colombian-Venezuelan Border. Mr. Muñoz is the Colombian government official in charge of managing his government’s response to the humanitarian crisis of Venezuelan refugees.

Dany Bahar just published a blog post that gives the latest figures on the crisis, in which he writes that it “is just about to surpass the scale of the Syrian crisis,” which will make it the largest in modern history.

