In this episode, Governance Studies Senior Fellow John Hudak interviews Representative Judy Chu (D-Calif.), who represents California’s 27th Congressional District, about immigrants and immigration in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. Rep. Chu talks about legislation intended to help immigrants—especially frontline workers—get the assistance they need, and addresses whether she thinks immigration reform is possible at some point in the future.

