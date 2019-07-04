 Skip to main content
Series: The Current Podcast
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaks at the Women's Forum Americas, at Claustro de Sor Juana University in Mexico City, Mexico, May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero - RC1CD59F6400
Podcast

How will Christine Lagarde lead the European Central Bank?

Christine Lagarde has been tapped by the European Council to be the next leader of the European Central Bank. Brookings Nonresident Senior Fellow Douglas Rediker examines the role of the ECB in the European and global economies and Lagarde’s transformative leadership at the International Monetary Fund, including her focus on the role of women as drivers of economic growth.

