How will Christine Lagarde lead the European Central Bank?

Christine Lagarde has been tapped by the European Council to be the next leader of the European Central Bank. Brookings Nonresident Senior Fellow Douglas Rediker examines the role of the ECB in the European and global economies and Lagarde’s transformative leadership at the International Monetary Fund, including her focus on the role of women as drivers of economic growth.

