How will automation impact middle-class jobs?

This is an episode in three parts.

First, Nonresident Fellow Marcus Casey interviews James Bessen, executive director of the Technology and Policy Research Initiative at Boston University’s School of Law, on how automation and artificial intelligence are affecting middle-class jobs.

Then, in Wessel’s Economic Update, Senior Fellow David Wessel talks about how government policy might respond to the next recession.

Finally, we launch Ask an Expert, student questions for Brookings scholars about issues students care about in the 2020 election. In this episode, Senior Fellow Molly Reynolds answers a question about the Senate filibuster. If you are a student and have a question for one of our experts, email an audio file to bcp@brookings.edu.

