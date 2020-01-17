 Skip to main content
Series: Automation and the Middle Class
An Electroimpact automated fiber placement machine, which lays down carbon fiber strips onto the 777X spar, is seen during a media tour of the Boeing 777X at the Boeing Composite Wing Center in Everett, Washington, U.S., February 27, 2019. Picture taken February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Podcast

How will automation impact middle-class jobs?

and

This is an episode in three parts.

First, Nonresident Fellow Marcus Casey interviews James Bessen, executive director of the Technology and Policy Research Initiative at Boston University’s School of Law, on how automation and artificial intelligence are affecting middle-class jobs.

Then, in Wessel’s Economic Update, Senior Fellow David Wessel talks about how government policy might respond to the next recession.

Finally, we launch Ask an Expert, student questions for Brookings scholars about issues students care about in the 2020 election. In this episode, Senior Fellow Molly Reynolds answers a question about the Senate filibuster. If you are a student and have a question for one of our experts, email an audio file to bcp@brookings.edu.

James Bessen

Executive Director, Technology & Policy Research Initiative - Boston University School of Law

Director and Founder, Research on Innovation - Boston University School of Law

