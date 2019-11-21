Automation, labor market institutions, and the middle class

Automation and artificial intelligence (AI) are changing the middle-class job market, but who will benefit, who will be hurt, and the scale of those changes is still unknown. In this 21st century market, the degree to which workers, their families, and their communities adapt to the new technologies of automation and AI will depend on how public policy, private institutions, and businesses evolve to support them.

On Thursday, December 12, the Future of the Middle Class Initiative at the Brookings Institution will host an event focused on how advances in automation and AI affect and interact with labor force decisions and key labor market features such as minimum wages, the earned income tax credit, and unions. The event will feature new scholarly research and keynote remarks from Senior Editor and Economics Columnist at The Economist Ryan Avent.