Series: Automation and the Middle Class
Automation, labor market institutions, and the middle class

Automation and artificial intelligence (AI) are changing the middle-class job market, but who will benefit, who will be hurt, and the scale of those changes is still unknown. In this 21st century market, the degree to which workers, their families, and their communities adapt to the new technologies of automation and AI will depend on how public policy, private institutions, and businesses evolve to support them.

On Thursday, December 12, the Future of the Middle Class Initiative at the Brookings Institution will host an event focused on how advances in automation and AI affect and interact with labor force decisions and key labor market features such as minimum wages, the earned income tax credit, and unions. The event will feature new scholarly research and keynote remarks from Senior Editor and Economics Columnist at The Economist Ryan Avent.

Presentation: Presentation: Automation – A guide for policymakers

James Bessen

Executive Director, Technology & Policy Research Initiative - Boston University School of Law

Director and Founder, Research on Innovation - Boston University School of Law

Presentation: A tale of two workers – The macroeconomics of automation

Henry Siu

Professor - Vancouver School of Economics, University of British Columbia

Faculty Research Fellow - NBER

Presentation: Automation, wage polarization, and the moderating role of organized labor in the United States

Zachary Parolin

Post-Doctoral Research Associate - Center on Poverty & Social Policy at Columbia University

Ryan Avent

Senior Editor and Economics Columnist - The Economist

Presentation: The evolving effect of technological substitution in low-wage labor markets

Brian Phelan

Associate Professor and Driehaus Fellow, Department of Economics - DePaul University

