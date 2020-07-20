How is China’s new national security law affecting Hong Kong?

China’s national security law for Hong Kong, enacted suddenly before midnight on June 30, is already chilling the media environment there and putting Hong Kong’s customary high degree of autonomy under threat, says Brookings Visiting Fellow Jamie Horsley. However, Horsley cautions the U.S. against too broadly stripping away Hong Kong’s special privileges in response lest it accelerate China’s erosion of the region’s autonomy.

Related material:

Listen to Brookings podcasts here, on Apple or on Google podcasts, send email feedback to bcp@brookings.edu, and follow us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

Thanks to audio producer Gaston Reboredo, Chris McKenna, Fred Dews, Marie Wilken, and Camilo Ramirez for their support.

The Current is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.