 Skip to main content
Search
Series: Intersections Podcast
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi talk as they visit the Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan, Hubei province, China April 27, 2018. China Daily via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT. - RC181C1E18F0
Podcast

How India and China are reshaping their neighborhood

, , and

In this episode, Dhruva Jaishankar, fellow in Foreign Policy at Brookings India, and Rush Doshi, post-doctoral fellow in Foreign Policy at Brookings, discuss the balance of power across the Indo-Pacific as China’s influence grows and India seeks to increase economic connectivity and strengthen security relationships.

Show notes:

Direct download of this episode (mp3)

With thanks to audio producer Gaston Reboredo, Chris McKenna, Brennan Hoban, Fred Dews, and Camilo Ramirez for additional support.

Listen to Intersections here, on Apple Podcasts, or now on Spotify. Send feedback email to intersections@brookings.edu, and follow us and tweet us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

Intersections is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.

Authors

Related Topics

Get daily updates from Brookings