Fiona Hill on the role of expertise and public servants in a time of crisis

On this episode, Brookings President John R. Allen interviews Brookings Senior Fellow Fiona Hill about the role that public servants and expertise have during a time of crisis.

Also on the show, Senior Fellow David Wessel offers six points on economic stimulus in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

