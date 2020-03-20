 Skip to main content
Series: Brookings Cafeteria Podcast
Fiona Hill, former senior director for Europe and Russia on the National Security Council, departs after testifying at a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Podcast

Fiona Hill on the role of expertise and public servants in a time of crisis

and

On this episode, Brookings President John R. Allen interviews Brookings Senior Fellow Fiona Hill about the role that public servants and expertise have during a time of crisis.

Also on the show, Senior Fellow David Wessel offers six points on economic stimulus in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

