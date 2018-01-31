 Skip to main content
Series: Intersections Podcast
Bryan Molina a 8th grader works on his robot in the bilingual, project lead the way class at Escuela Vieau Middle School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin January 26, 2012 . With manufacturing companies complaining about a skills gap with today's students some schools are offering classes that prepare students for real world trade skills. After years of cutting workforces, manufacturing executives complain they cannot find enough people with skills needed to thrive in modern factories. Some 600,000 skilled manufacturing positions are currently unfilled in the United States, according to a survey by Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute. PICTURE TAKEN ON JANUARY 26. REUTERS/Darren Hauck (UNITED STATES) - TM3E8280V7601
Podcast

America’s “lost Einsteins”: The importance of exposing children to innovation

, , and

In this episode, Stanford Professor Raj Chetty explains his new research that examines who becomes an inventor in America and who gets left behind, and discusses with Brookings expert Richard Reeves how inequality stifles American innovation.

Show notes: 

With thanks to audio producer Gaston Reboredo, Chris McKenna, Brennan Hoban, and Fred Dews for additional support.

Authors

Raj Chetty

Professor of Economics - Stanford University

