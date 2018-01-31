America’s “lost Einsteins”: The importance of exposing children to innovation

In this episode, Stanford Professor Raj Chetty explains his new research that examines who becomes an inventor in America and who gets left behind, and discusses with Brookings expert Richard Reeves how inequality stifles American innovation.

Show notes:

Direct download of this episode (mp3)

With thanks to audio producer Gaston Reboredo, Chris McKenna, Brennan Hoban, and Fred Dews for additional support.

Subscribe to Intersections here or on Apple Podcasts, send feedback email to intersections@brookings.edu, and follow us and tweet us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

Intersections is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.