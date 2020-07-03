A new social contract for Big Tech

Dipayan Ghosh Pozen Fellow - Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy, Harvard Kennedy School Robert Wicks Publicity Manager - Brookings Institution Press

In this world of endless technology that permeates all our lives, how can individuals, institutions, and governments harness its positive contributions while protecting each of us, no matter who or where we are?

That’s a central question addressed by the guest expert on this episode in his new book from the Brookings Institution Press, titled, “Terms of Disservice: How Silicon Valley is Destructive by Design.” Author Dipayan Ghosh is Pozen Fellow at the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School. A computer scientist by training, he has served as a technology and economic policy adviser in the Obama White House and as a Privacy and Public Policy Adviser at Facebook.

He’s interviewed here by Robert Wicks of the Brookings Institution Press.

Subscribe to Brookings podcasts here or on iTunes, send feedback email to BCP@Brookings.edu, and follow us and tweet us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

The Brookings Cafeteria is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.